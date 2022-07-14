Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre continues to find himself in the middle of a massive Mississippi fraud case.

According to the Associated Press, one of the persons who pleaded guilty to criminal charges arising from a multi-million-dollar scam claimed in a court filing that she paid $1.1 million to Favre for alleged no-show speaking engagements at the direction of former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant. Bryant denies the allegation. The money came from welfare funds.

The contention, made by Nancy New, appears in a document filed in connection with a civil case related to the controversy.

In all, $77 million in welfare funds was distributed. The Mississippi state auditor has demanded repayment of the money. Favre eventually repaid the money. He was sued earlier this year for not paying interest on the money.

Favre has denied being paid for work he didn’t perform. He nevertheless paid the money back.

An earlier article from Mississippi Today explored connections between Favre, Bryant, and a biomedical startup company that claimed to have found a treatment for concussions. Bryant reportedly accepted stock in the company two days after he left office.

Favre has been accused of no wrongdoing.

Mississippi welfare fraud defendant claims former governor Phil Bryant ordered $1.1 million payment to Brett Favre originally appeared on Pro Football Talk