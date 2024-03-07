Mississippi tight end Micah Jones collects Colorado offer

Micah Jones, a class of 2025 three-star tight end from Mississippi, announced an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes on Tuesday. The 247Sports composite ranks Jones as the No. 27 TE in his class.

With about six months until his senior season begins at Madison Central High School, Jones’ already impressive size has him on track to make an instant impact at the college level. On his X (formerly known as Twitter) profile, the three-star prospect lists himself as 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, only slightly smaller than most of Colorado’s current tight ends.

It may not be easy for new CU tight ends coach Brett Bartolone to pry Jones out of his home state, however. According to his 247Sports profile, Jones has been most closely connected to Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Rivals national recruiting analyst Brandon Howard also reported on Wednesday that Jones will be visiting Florida this upcoming weekend.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire