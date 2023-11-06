Mississippi State's Zach Arnett: No update from SEC on Kameron Jones video clip vs Kentucky

STARKVILLE — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told reporters Monday that a clip of Mississippi State football offensive lineman Kameron Jones has been sent to the SEC. The video features a skirmish during UK's 24-3 win at Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday.

In the collection of players on the MSU sideline following a kickoff, Jones appears to grab and pull the facemask of Kentucky senior running back JuTahn McClain. McClain exited the game afterward. The UK radio network reported it was a neck injury.

MSU first-year coach Zach Arnett said Monday the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5 SEC) haven't received word from the SEC regarding the clip.

"I did not see it during the game," Stoops said. "I did not know he was hurt after the play. I didn't know that during the game. I really didn't know until after the game. And so I saw the video on the plane, and, yeah, obviously was very alarmed by that. You never want to see a young man hurt in general, let alone while the game's not being played. So we sent that into the league and it's out of my hands."

Follow McClain and watch what No. 58 does to him. https://t.co/aYacZFKb6k pic.twitter.com/xyPZImdrFQ — Dan Rieffer (@drieffer) November 6, 2023

Jones has started all 40 games he has appeared in across the last four seasons. He arrived at MSU in 2018 as a true freshman out of Starkville High School. He did not play in either of his first two seasons.

McClain is a native of Fairfield, Ohio, in his fourth season at UK. He has 138 rushing yards on 26 attempts this year.

MSU plays at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

