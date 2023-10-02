Mississippi State's Zach Arnett is angry — and he hopes players are too vs Western Michigan

STARKVILLE — Zach Arnett paused as the Mississippi State football coach looked to clarify something he said earlier.

But as he stood there − his left hand grasping the podium as his right one moved while he searched for the proper term − Arnett realized the word he picked originally to describe the mood he wants the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3 SEC) to play with was just fine.

“Angry – I think it’s the correct word,” he said during Monday’s media availability. “I really do. We’re all competitors. I guarantee you right now no one is more frustrated or critical of ourselves than players and coaches because those are the people who put in the most time, effort, work and investment in the program.”

Angry is the word that came to mind when he was asked what he wants to see from the Bulldogs on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network) against Western Michigan (2-3, 1-1 MAC). It’s the word he's sticking to as Mississippi State looks to wash away a third-straight loss – the latest coming against Alabama in 40-17 blowout.

“I kind of hope we show up an angry football team,” Arnett said. “I hope we’ve got a lot of angry football players. I hope we’ve got a lot of angry coaches. I hope we play like an angry football team. I happen to think that leads to improved play on the field, actually. I would hope we’re a little bit angry as a football program. I hope we play with that edge.”

Does that word fit how he feels?

“Yes, I am (angry),” Arnett said.

The attitude displayed was a step forward for a first-year coach who struggled to show much emotion last week while Alabama coach Nick Saban was earning praise for doing the opposite.

Arnett's emotions were often evident when he served as the late Mike Leach’s defensive coordinator from 2020-22. Now as a head coach, he must find a way to take that anger and send a message to his team.

He got off to a good start Monday, articulating the feelings of the many fans he praised for the environment at Davis Wade Stadium against the Crimson Tide. As he looks to shift their emotions to joy – and looks to keep continued support – the anger he and his players feel can’t be reckless.

If done properly, it could provide a turning point. Arnett needs to implement emotion while producing a product capable of delivering a momentum-boosting win against a MAC team before an open week.

“How you respond to (anger) is what you control,” Arnett said. “We have to come out and we have to have a critical eye of ourselves. We have to then go, ‘OK, the only way we’re going to improve this is by getting back on the practice field, getting in the film room, getting in the meeting room.’

“That is what we can control − and the effort and intensity with which we actually go about our work. Yeah we go out on the practice field, but if we just go through the motions, we’re not really going to get better. But if we go out on the practice field and we truly want to improve and get better and we are practicing with maximum focus and effort, you’re going to improve. Typically, you see results on Saturdays that way.”

