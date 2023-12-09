Mike Leach was posthumously honored with the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award during Friday's awards show.

The former Mississippi State football coach, affectionately known as "The Pirate," was the focus of a tribute video aired on ESPN during the awards show, nearly one year to the date of his death. Leach, 61, died from complications related to a heart condition on Dec. 12, 2022, less than three weeks after guiding the Bulldogs to a win over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Friday's tribute video displayed some of Leach's famous press conference moments and brought in links from his career, including former Texas Tech quarterback Kliff Kingsbury and ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, to discuss their experiences with Leach.

Leach spent 21 years as a head coach. He finished with a 19-17 record with the Bulldogs, including an 8-4 mark in the 2022 regular season. He coached Texas Tech to an 84-43 record over 10 seasons and Washington State to a 55-47 record over eight seasons.

There will never be another one quite like The Pirate.



The NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award goes to Mike Leach 🏴‍☠️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtfebdoS5L — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 9, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Mississippi State's Mike Leach was honored at 2023 college football awards