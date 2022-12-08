Mississippi State's Dillon Johnson enters transfer portal: '(Mike) Leach is glad I'm leaving'

It's transfer portal season as college football athletes across the nation begin looking for a new home. That's the new reality in college football.

Calling out your former coaching staff isn't a part of the usual departure from a program. However, after thanking Mississippi State fans, Dillon Johnson had some words for Mississippi State coach Mike Leach on his way out of Starkville.

"Since I am not very tough and Leach is glad I am leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with the hopes of finding a more fit playing environment for me," Johnson said on Twitter.

Johnson rushed for 488 yards on 89 carries (5.5 yards-per-carry average) and scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs during the 2022 season.

Johnson, a former three-star recruit at Greenville St. Joseph, is done with Leach and the Air Raid offense.

Former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen weighed in on Johnson's exit.

"Not a good look for anyone," Mullen said on Twitter. "Hope it works out and you are successful (at) your next stop."

Johnson signed with the Bulldogs in December 2019 but received offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Louisville and Oregon among others.

