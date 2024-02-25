Mississippi State women's basketball live score updates vs. Alabama: Bulldogs play in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mississippi State women's basketball opens a two-game road trip on Sunday with a matchup against Alabama at Coleman Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (20-8, 7-6 SEC) enter the game on a three-game losing streak that started Feb. 11 at home against Florida. MSU then let an eight-point fourth-quarter lead slip at Ole Miss before blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against Kentucky on Thursday.

Prior to the skid, MSU had won five straight and sat in second place of the SEC standings. Entering Sunday, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are tied for fifth in the conference. The top four teams earn a double bye in the SEC tournament.

Alabama (20-8, 7-6) has had a strong February, winning four of six contests. The two losses came against No. 1 South Carolina and No. 10 LSU. Mississippi State has won its past two meetings with the Tide.

ESPN's latest bracketology projects MSU as a No. 9-seed while Alabama is a No. 8-seed.

What channel is Mississippi State women's basketball vs. Alabama on today?

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Alabama start time

DATE: Feb. 25

TIME: 4 p.m.

Mississippi State women's basketball schedule 2024

Remaining regular-season games:

Feb. 29: at Auburn (7 p.m., SEC Network+)

March 3: vs. Missouri (2 p.m., SEC Network+)

