Jessika Carter's big night leads Mississippi State women's basketball to win vs Arkansas

Mississippi State women's basketball waited longer than it hoped to get its first SEC win, but it finally came Thursday with a 66-63 victory at Arkansas.

The secret for coach Sam Purcell? Get center Jessika Carter going.

Carter recorded her seventh double-double of the season with 22 points and 19 rebounds. During Purcell's two-season tenure, MSU is 17-0 when Carter records a double-double. She capped her night with a block on a crucial possession with six seconds left and MSU up by two.

Fellow All-SEC candidate Jerkaila Jordan did her part in getting Mississippi State (14-4, 1-2 SEC) in the win column after a two-game skid. Despite playing on a bad ankle, Jordan scored 17 points to go along with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. In three conference games, she's averaging 21 points per game.

Arkansas (13-5, 1-2) was without guard Taliah Scott, who leads the conference with 22.3 points per game.

In her first game against the Razorbacks since transferring from Arkansas to Mississippi State in the offseason, Erynn Barnum had four points. She had a team-best plus/minus of plus-13.

MORE: Watch Mississippi State basketball vs. Arkansas live with Fubo (free trial)

Mississippi State basketball score updates vs. Arkansas

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2024

Next five games for MSU:

Jan. 14: vs. Ole Miss (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 18: vs. Tennessee (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 22: at Florida (6 p.m., SEC Network)

Jan. 29: vs. LSU (6 p.m., ESPN2)

Feb. 1: at Kentucky (6 p.m., SEC Network+)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State women's basketball beats Arkansas for first SEC win