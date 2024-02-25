Mississippi State women's basketball drop down SEC standings continues in loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The losing streak for Mississippi State women's basketball reached four games on Sunday with an 87-75 loss at Alabama. The defeat came in a fashion that has become all too familiar for coach Sam Purcell's Bulldogs.

After a clean opening half and only a three-point deficit at halftime, Mississippi State (20-9, 7-7 SEC) turned the ball over 11 times in the final two quarters. MSU finished with 18 turnovers, which led to 23 points for a Crimson Tide squad that averaged 73.2 points per game entering Sunday.

The duo of Sarah Ashlee Barker and Aaliyah Nye proved to be too much for MSU, with the guards combining for 50 points for the Crimson Tide (21-8, 8-6). Their play canceled out a strong effort from Mississippi State forward Jessika Carter who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The losing streak has hurt what was a strong NCAA Tournament résumé for Mississippi State two weeks ago when the Bulldogs were riding a five-game winning streak.

Darrione Rogers provides spark off bench

Mississippi State guard Jerkaila Jordan – who entered Sunday ranking eighth in the SEC with 16.4 points per game – didn’t score until the second half. However, the play of Darrione Rogers off the benched helped keep Mississippi State in the game despite an early nine-point advantage for the Crimson Tide.

Rogers scored all 12 of her points in the first half. She has reached double figures in six of MSU’s last nine games – including a 19-point outing in the Bulldogs’ upset of LSU on Jan. 29.

Debreasha Powe also gave Mississippi State a spark with six of her 15 points coming in the first half on a pair of 3-poitners. Prior to her nine-point outing against Kentucky on Thursday, Powe had combined to score seven points in four games. Purcell has stayed committed to keeping Powe in the starting lineup, and it paid off against the Tide.

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule?

MSU continues its tour of Alabama with a trip to Auburn on Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network+). It’ll be the first meeting between the programs this season. Mississippi State has won the last 11 contests against the Tigers.

Auburn is led by coach Johnnie Harris who is in her third season at the helm. Harris was an assistant on Vic Schaefer’s staff at Mississippi State (2012-2020) and helped lead the Bulldogs to two national championship game appearances.

