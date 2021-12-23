Mississippi State vs Texas Tech: AutoZone Liberty Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech: AutoZone Liberty Bowl How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, December 28

Game Time: 6:45 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Record: Mississippi State (7-5), Texas Tech (6-6)

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech AutoZone Liberty Bowl Preview

– Mike Leach going against his old team will be the narrative, but that will quickly go away once this starts and the high-octane passing attacks get going.

Now the former Red Raider head man has settled into the Mississippi State job with his all-pass-all-the-time offense doing what it’s supposed to. The Bulldogs are last in the nation in rushing, but that’s because it’s third in passing averaging 386 yards per game.

– There’s nothing happening down the field – the offense has the second-lowest yard-per-completion rate in college football. It’s a ball control attack that dominates the time of possession battle, and unlike Leach’s former stops at Washington State along with Texas Tech, he has the defensive talent now to hold up on the other side.

– Texas Tech is in a transitional period as the Joey McGuire era starts right after this. But before that, former Leach quarterback Sonny Cumbie will stay on before taking over the Louisiana Tech head coaching job.

– The Red Raiders will run a wee bit, but this is a high-powered passing team that will try keeping up with Mississippi State throw for throw. On the flip side, though, Texas Tech will push the ball down the field more, and time of possession is meaningless.

Why Mississippi State, Texas Tech Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Texas Tech Will Win The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Who knows how to hold up better against the quick-hitting Mississippi State passing game than Texas Tech?

The secondary has’t exactly been a rock, but the run defense doesn’t have anything to worry about. The Red Raiders have issues when they get picked apart – more on that in a moment – but they have bigger problems when they can’t stop teams on the ground.

Mississippi State is dead last in the nation in rushing – not having future NFL starting OT Charles Cross around won’t help the matter. It might give it a shot once in a while, but that’s just to add something a little different to the mix.

It’s Texas Tech’s offense, though, that needs to take over the game.

There’s not a whole lot coming from the Bulldog pass rush to bother the quick Red Raider attack. It’s not as efficient as the Mississippi State passing game, but the deep shots are there, and there’s enough of a running game to at least not be one-dimensional.

However …

Why Mississippi State Will Win The AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State does a whole lot of things Texas Tech doesn’t.

Yeah, this is a fast-styled attack, but it’s also meant to control the tempo and the clock. Texas Tech wants to keep defenses on their heels, but Mississippi State want to keep the clock moving – Mike Leach’s team should have the ball for at least 35 minutes.

It might be a whole lot worse than that.

Will Rogers and the Bulldog passing game should be on fire throughout. The Texas Tech secondary doesn’t come up with enough stops, Rogers in too accurate, and the nation’s third-best passing game will have few problems against the Big 12’s worst pass defense.

The other side should be terrific, too. The Mississippi State defense will give up passing yards – Texas Tech will have its moments – but it’s able to get off the field.

Texas Tech is among the worst teams in the nation at coming up with third down stops.

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Mississippi State vs Texas Tech: AutoZone Liberty Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

The Mike Leach angle will be played up, but it won’t be that big of a deal – if any – during the game.

The system will work, the passing game will rock against the leaky Red Raider defense, and both sides will throw and throw some more – running game aficionados need not watch.

Mississippi State will be a whole lot sharper, the defense will be a whole lot more efficient, and the team will be in control of the game throughout.

The Texas Tech team that lost four of its last five games will have a few good moments, but not enough to overcome a massive day from Will Rogers.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Lines

Mississippi State 41, Texas Tech 20

Line: Mississippi State -9.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

AutoZone Liberty Bowl History

