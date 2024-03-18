Mississippi State vs Michigan State in March Madness: Score prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball is dancing, but its first-round draw in the 2024 NCAA Tournament comes with a difficult task against a coach and program notorious for success in March Madness.

The Bulldogs (21-13), a No. 8 seed, will face No. 9 seed Michigan State (19-14) on Thursday at Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since coach Tom Izzo was hired ahead of the 1995-96 season, the Spartans have made 15 Sweet 16 appearances — including last year — and eight Final Four trips.

The Spartans finished seventh in the Big Ten standings this season after going 10-10 in conference play. In the tournament, they were eliminated by Purdue in the quarterfinals after defeating Minnesota in the second round.

Here is our scouting report of the two teams and a prediction for which will prevail in the battle of MSU's.

Can Mississippi State get Tolu Smith going?

MSU spent most of its nonconference slate playing without All-SEC forward Tolu Smith. However, when he got back to the court after recovering from an offseason injury, he returned to form. He averages 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

However, the past five games have been a struggle for Smith in his final season of eligibility. He has failed to reach double figures in three of the games and has attempted more than 10 shots only once.

Smith is shooting 56.4% from the field, the worst rate of his four-year MSU career.

Can the Bulldogs maintain their defensive play?

Mississippi State has been among the nation’s 25 best defensive teams in terms of efficiency throughout the season, according to KenPom (a college basketball advanced metrics site). However, Bulldogs coach Chris Jans frequently has said he believes the defense wasn’t playing at the level it did last season.

That changed during the SEC tournament. MSU had its fifth-best defensive outing of SEC play when it defeated LSU in the second round on Thursday, according to Torvik, another advanced metrics site. The Bulldogs followed that up with their second-best defensive showing against a conference opponent, taking down Tennessee in the quarterfinals on Friday.

It's usually safe to assume Mississippi State will have a good outing on defense. However, if MSU brings its elite defense, life will be difficult for Michigan State.

Can MSU contain Tyson Walker?

The Spartans are led by guard Tyson Walker, who is in his third season at Michigan State after two seasons at Northeastern. Walker averages 18.2 points per game on 44.2% shooting while making 37.3% of his 3-pointers.

Walker takes 32.5% of Michigan State's shots, which ranks No. 34 nationally among players.

He's accompanied by guard A.J. Hoggard who scores 11 points per game while forward Malik Hall scores 12.6 points and collects 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Score prediction

Mississippi State beats Michigan State 72-70: The Bulldogs have a defense that most teams don't want to face in the NCAA tournament. Michigan State has a strong offense, ranking in the top 60 nationally in terms of adjusted efficiency, according to KenPom. However, Mississippi State should be able to slow that unit down.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State vs Michigan State prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick