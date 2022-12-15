Mississippi State vs. Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

In the wake of Mike Leach's death on Dec. 13, the Mississippi State football team decided to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2.

"The players are 100% behind playing this bowl game and doing what Coach Leach would expect them to do," Mississippi State interim athletic Director Bracky Brett told ESPN. "We all know that's what Coach Leach would want, and it's what we should do."

Here's a closer look at the matchup.

Who is playing the ReliaQuest Bowl?

Mississippi State vs. Illinois.

When and where is the ReliaQuest Bowl?

Tuesday, Jan. 2, noon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Where can I watch the ReliaQuest Bowl on TV?

ESPN2 is airing the game.

This one should come down to which team imposes its style on this game. Take a flier on the team making just its third bowl appearance in a decade. Prediction: Illinois, 27-24.

Mississippi State vs. Illinois expert picks

Scooby Axson: Mississippi State

Jace Evans: Mississippi State

Paul Myerberg: Mississippi State

Erick Smith: Mississippi State

Eddie Timanus: Illinois

Dan Wolken: Illinois

Who is favored to win the ReliaQuest Bowl?

Who will coach Mississippi State in the bowl game?

After Mike Leach died on Dec. 13 following complications from a heart condition, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett took over the team. Arnett will coach the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

What are Will Rogers' QB stats?

The Bulldogs embrace the air with their latest prolific passer Will Rogers. Rogers threw for 3,713 yards and 34 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 566 passes. Say what you want about the Bulldogs’ heavy reliance on their passing game for offense, but give Rogers credit for skill and discretion. Rogers has completed better than 68 percent of his passes. Five teammates accumulated between 44 and 50 receptions this season.

How many tackles does Nathaniel Watson have?

The senior linebacker leads Mississippi State in tackles with 108. Watson was one of the highlights in a November loss against No. 1 Georgia with a whopping 16 stops and also had 10 tackles in the Egg Bowl.

What to expect from Illinois in the bowl game?

The Fighting Illini are built in the mold of a classic Big Ten team, relying on a strong running game and a hard-hitting defense. Illinois looked like it might land a spot in a higher-profile bowl game a month ago when it was 7-1 with upcoming home games against reeling Michigan State and Purdue. But it lost both those games, then had a close defeat at No. 2 Michigan before a rebound rout of Northwestern in the regular-season finale.

Who is Illinois' running back?

Chase Brown. It wouldn’t be a Bret Bielema-coached team without a dominant running back. Brown led the Illini attack with 1,643 yards, good for second in FBS, and 10 touchdowns. Brown has gone over 100 yards in every game but two. He even carved up the Michigan defense for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Is Tommy DeVito starting for Illinois?

Yes. Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito added 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air this season.

Who are Illinois' best defenders?

The defense is led by Jer’Zhan Newton and Keith Randolph, who combined for 27 tackles for loss. It has allowed just 12.3 points per game. The 6-2, 295-pound Newton contributed 59 tackles, a remarkable feat for a down lineman. So are his team-high 14 tackles for loss and team-high 5½ sacks. Mississippi State needs to get him blocked at all costs.

