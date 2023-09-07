How Mississippi State vs Arizona showcases Mike Leach's ability to identify top quarterback talent

STARKVILLE — When Mississippi State’s Will Rogers takes the field against Arizona’s Jayden de Laura, it’ll serve as another reminder of former coach Mike Leach’s lasting impact on football and quarterbacks.

Both teams will run concepts from his Air Raid offense, but it extends beyond that. De Laura was recruited by Leach to play at Washington State, though the two didn’t overlap as Leach was hired by Mississippi State ahead of the 2020 season. Still, it’s no surprise to see a quarterback worthy of Leach’s recruitment putting up impressive numbers.

Rogers spent three seasons under Leach, posting numbers never seen at Mississippi State. He’s also on pace to break various SEC records. Leach’s knack for finding talent at quarterback, often from overlooked prospects, continues to leave a mark as will be evident Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) when the Bulldogs (1-0) and Wildcats (1-0) face off.

While Leach, who died in December at 61, earns deserved praise for his coaching tree, here’s a look at the branches Leach has grown at football’s most important position.

Graham Harrell, Kliff Kingsbury pace Leach’s Texas Tech success

Leach broke onto the coaching scene during his tenure at Texas Tech (2000-09). With the Red Raiders, he produced some of the best quarterback play the Big 12 has seen.

Kliff Kingsbury, who was there for Leach’s first season, still sits at No. 7 in the conference with 12,429 passing yards. Kingsbury, who went on to coach Texas Tech and the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, is sixth in passing touchdowns (95) and 11th in completion percentage (65.4).

Sonny Cumbie, who is coaching at Louisiana Tech, helped bridge the gap between Kingsbury and Graham Harrell. Appearing in 45 games from 2005-08, Harrell now sits at No. 2 for the Big 12’s all-time passing yards mark (15,793) while having the most passing touchdowns (134) and second-best completion percentage (69.8). Harrell has also become part of Leach’s coaching tree as he serves as Purdue’s offensive coordinator.

Players such as BJ Symons, Taylor Potts and Seth Doege didn’t have the success of Kingsbury or Harrell, but they rank in the Big 12's top 40 for career passing yards. Four of the Big 12’s five best single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns marks belong to Leach quarterbacks.

Gardner Minshew mania highlights Washington State tenure

Leach was away from coaching for a few years after Texas Tech fired him in 2009, but he returned to the sidelines in 2012 when he was hired at Washington State. Immediately, his quarterbacks starting to impress.

Connor Halliday was Leach’s first starter and now sits seventh for all-time passing yards (11,308) in the Pac-12. He’s eighth in passing touchdowns (90) and 27th in completion percentage (62.1). After Halliday came Luke Falk who helped build the program toward new heights.

In his three seasons as a starter, Washington State won 26 games. Even as the Pac-12 has had Heisman Trophy winners come through, Falk still has the most career passing yards (14,481) and touchdowns (119) while having the second-best completion percentage (68.3).

Then came Gardner Minshew. In his one season (2018) for Leach, Minshew posted the second-most passing yards (4,779) in a single season for a Pac-12 quarterback. Minshew, who is now playing for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, is only topped by Anthony Gordon, who posted 5,579 passing yards for Leach the following season.

Four Leach quarterbacks sit in the top 11 for single-season passing touchdowns in the Pac-12. Five of the top nine single-season passing yards marks belong to Leach’s quarterbacks.

How many records can Will Rogers break?

In his final season, Leach saw Rogers break the SEC’s all-time completions record. Thanks to the success the two had together, it’s likely Rogers will surpass more milestones as a senior this season.

Rogers needs 298 passing yards to jump from No. 7 to No. 4 in the SEC’s career passing yards race. He needs 2,250 passing yards to surpass Aaron Murray’s all-time mark for Georgia. Rogers is on pace to break the conference’s completion percentage record and ranks eighth in career passing touchdowns (84).

KJ Costello, who broke the SEC single-game record with 623 passing yards against LSU in 2020, was the lone quarterback besides Rogers to start for Leach in Starkville. However, Sawyer Robertson – who is set to start for Baylor this week – and Braedyn Locke − who transferred to Wisconsin following Leach’s death − were former four-star prospects who started their careers with Mississippi State.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Will Rogers grows Mike Leach QB tree