Mississippi State upsets No. 8 Auburn 23-9

Auburn’s chances of making it to the SEC Championship Game look pretty much finished.

The Tigers now have two conference losses after a 23-9 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald set the SEC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback, breaking a mark previously set by Tim Tebow. And it was Fitzgerald, fittingly enough, who provided the clinching score.

The QB scampered into the end zone from 21 yards away with 2:02 to go to give the Bulldogs a two-possession lead. Given the way Auburn’s offense played throughout the evening, that was more than enough.

All Auburn could officially muster was three field goals, though there’s a serious argument that Auburn scored a second-half touchdown that could have pulled the Tigers within three at 16-13. JaTarvious Whitlow ran 42 yards for what looked to be a touchdown but fumbled near the goal line. Officials ruled it a touchback on the field and upheld it on review, likely because there was no clear goal-line angle. This was the best camera shot of the play.

Was Whitlow in? It sure looks like he still has possession as the ball crosses the goal line. But officials deemed that it wasn’t definitive. Therefore Auburn got burned by the worst rule in football and Mississippi State got possession.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs after the touchback but the best Auburn could do was another field goal. to make the game 16-9 before Fitzgerald’s TD.

Fitzgerald ran for 195 yards and 2 TDs

A second-half run put Fitzgerald over Tebow’s 2,947 career rushing yards. After a 195-yard performance against Auburn, Fitzgerald now has 2,999 yards. He’ll undoubtedly break 3,000 next week.

While Fitzgerald was successful on the ground against Auburn’s defense, he struggled passing the ball again. He was just 9-17 throwing for 69 yards and an interception. Mississippi State’s lack of a passing offense has been a big reason why the Bulldogs lost to both Florida and Kentucky in back-to-back weeks entering the game against Auburn.

But when you run for 349 yards as a team you can afford to have a bad passing performance. RB Kylin Hill had 23 carries for 126 yards.

