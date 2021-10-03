Mississippi State upends No. 13 Texas A&M at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Out of desperation, Zach Calzada tried to flip the ball away but it was too late.

Nathan Pickering had burst through the line, and there was nothing the Texas A&M quarterback could do to escape. The Mississippi State defensive lineman skipped off the field, hands held above his head to signal the safety he had just recorded late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Mississippi State’s defense came through in the biggest moment, helping the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1 SEC) overcome two missed field goals, maddening penalties and an offense that stalled in the red zone once more to upset the No. 13 Aggies, 26-22, at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

The win gave Mississippi State a boost entering the open week before No. 1 Alabama comes to Starkville, and shakes off two straight losses that featured some of the similar missteps that were seen Saturday. Those missteps didn’t overpower the Bulldogs this time, though.

Finding Polk on repeat

Will Rogers has a favorite target, and the quarterback’s connection with Makai Polk showed again and again against Texas A&M (3-2, 0-1). In the first half, Polk pulled in eight receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown — and he finished with 13 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns overall, adding to his resume as one of the nation’s leading pass catchers.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and wide receiver Jaden Walley celebrate defeating Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

The highlight of that performance came during the penultimate drive of the opening 30 minutes, with Mississippi State running a two-minute drill to near-perfection.

Story continues

Rogers dropped in a pass to Polk in the corner of the end zone, and Polk got his feet down and held onto the pass, capping a five-play, 75-yard possession with points to give the Bulldogs a lead at halftime.

Aggies' rushing not enough

Cameron Young had Devon Achane wrapped up, until he didn’t.

Achane twisted out of Young’s tackle, then scampered 41 yards down the sideline before Mississippi State could force the Texas A&M running back out.

The Bulldogs entered with the eighth-best rush defense in the country, but several runs gashed the unit for large gains. The Aggies boast Isaiah Spiller, who entered having rushed for at least 95 yards in three games this season, in addition to Achane. That duo did damage, but so did Calzada, whose 25-yard touchdown on a scramble was a major blow.

The most rushing yards Mississippi State had allowed before Saturday was 101 yards to Louisiana Tech. The Aggies topped that, producing 162 yards, including a 44-yard rush from Spiller that helped set up Texas A&M’s first touchdown.

Rogers’ best game

Rogers had two obvious missed throws: One in the first quarter, overthrowing Jaden Walley in the end zone; and firing off-target to a wide open Jamire Calvin early in the third quarter as Rogers scrambled.

But Rogers bounced back from both of those misses soon after, part of the sophomore’s best game this season — if not of his college career. He soon found Walley for a short-yardage score on the opening drive. And Rogers hit Lideatrick Griffin for 17 yards the play after missing Calvin.

That was part of Rogers’ poise in front of a loud crowd, finishing with 408 yards and three touchdowns without a giveaway, completing 46 of his 59 passes. After Rogers’ final kneel down, he led the Bulldogs off the field, carrying the ball to the stands to hand to his mom.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State upsets No. 13 Texas A&M on the road