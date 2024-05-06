Mississippi State softball edges Georgia 2-1 in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The 14th-ranked Georgia softball team dropped a one-run decision to No. 20 Mississippi State in Sunday’s regular-season finale, 2-1.
Fast Facts
• Georgia concludes the regular season 38-15 with an even 12-12 record in SEC play.
• Georgia has finished .500 or better in all three seasons under Tony Baldwin.
• Jaiden Fields provided Georgia’s lone run in a pinch-hit opportunity in the fifth inning.
• Sara Mosley was responsible for two of Georgia’s four hits, recording her 17th multi-hit game to move into the team lead.
• This was the fifth time Georgia had been held to one run in a game.
Up Next
Georgia begins postseason play on Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama, at the 2024 SEC Tournament. The official bracket with matchups and game times will be announced Sunday evening.