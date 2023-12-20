Mississippi State running back Jo’Quavious Marks is set to transfer to USC

Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks is reportedly set to transfer to USC next season.

The former Mississippi State running back entered the transfer portal on December 10 after four seasons in Starkville. Now, according to a report from On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Marks is going to transfer to USC to play under head coach Lincoln Riley in the Big Ten.

In four years with Mississippi State, Marks tallied 1,882 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns and had 1,225 receiving yards.

Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks will help a very young and inexperienced running back room next season, led by Quinten Joyner, A’Marion Peterson, and incoming four-star true freshman Bryan Jackson.

Marks is the latest SEC running back to transfer to USC. Last year, MarShawn Lloyd transferred from South Carolina to Southern California. The Trojans will be happy if Marks matches Lloyd’s production. Lloyd was one of the better players on the 2023 USC offense, and a transfer who clearly lived up to the advance billing for the Men of Troy.

