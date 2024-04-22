Mississippi State QB Mike Wright enters transfer portal after one year with Bulldogs, per report

Mississippi State football will head into the 2024 season with a new-look quarterback room.

Per a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, senior quarterback Mike Wright has entered the transfer portal, putting an end to his one-year career with the Bulldogs.

Wright's departure from Mississippi State comes as a slight surprise, as he participated in the Bulldogs' spring football game over the weekend at Davis Wade Stadium. Per The Clarion Ledger's Mississippi State beat reporter Stefan Krajisnik, stats were not given of Saturday's spring game, but Wright took snaps under center in the second half of it.

In his lone season at Mississippi State — after transferring to the Bulldogs from Vanderbilt — Wright appeared in all 12 games and made three starts. The Georgia native led the Bulldogs to their lone SEC regular season win over Arkansas, with stat line of 8-for-12 passing, 85 passing yards and one touchdown. He finished with 453 passing yards with three passing touchdowns on the year, adding 324 rushing yards with three touchdown scores during his lone year in Starkville.

Mike Wright stats

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Wright's stats both at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State:

2023 (Mississippi State): 48 completions for 453 passing yards with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions; 71 carries for 324 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns

2022 (Vanderbilt): 85 completions for 974 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns and four interceptions; 71 carries for 517 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns

2021 (Vanderbilt): 93 completions for 1,042 passing yards with eight passing touchdowns and six interceptions; 91 carries for 373 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown

2020 (Vanderbilt): Six completions for 51 yards with one passing touchdown; 14 carries for 15 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown

