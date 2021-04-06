Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello mets with Patriots ahead of 2021 draft

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello has met with the New England Patriots, among other teams, during the pre-draft process, according to LSU Tigers Wire’s Crissy Froyd.

Costello, who told Tigers Wire he suffered from an overly-pass-happy system that was forcing him to throw into disadvantageous situations, finished his 2020 season with a 64.1 completion percentage, 1,283 passing yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had six appearances after transferring from Stanford.

His best performance came against LSU. He completed 60% of his passes for 623 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. That’s the performance that has put him on NFL radar, along with his 2018 season at Stanford, when he put up a 65.1 completion percentage, 3,540 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Former Mississippi State and Stanford QB KJ Costello has met with the Chargers, Saints, Patriots and Eagles. Will be interesting to see where he lands after a record-breaking start to the 2020 season and good pro day showings at San Jose State, Mississippi State. — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) April 5, 2021

New England has been thorough in getting in touch with many of the quarterbacks in this draft class by attending pro days and holding virtual interviews. The Patriots have an uncertain situation at the position, with Cam Newton penciled as the starter (but on a one-year contract). Jarrett Stidam will probably serve as the backup. It’s likely the team adds a rookie to the mix.

