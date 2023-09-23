How Mississippi State QB Chris Parson's tips helping new Ravenwood starter Femi Babalola

THOMPSON’S STATION – Ravenwood quarterback Femi Babalola knew he was stepping into big shoes.

His predecessor, Mississippi State freshman Chris Parson, was one of the state’s most dynamic QBs last season.

Babalola is the starter now as just a sophomore.

“We’ve talked a lot about that and he owns it,” Ravenwood coach Will Hester said. “But he knows our deal is, he needs to be Femi and not be Chris or anybody who’s come before him.”

Hester is learning a little bit more about his new quarterback each week.

Friday, on fourth-and-4 with no timeouts left in the fourth quarter, Babalola slung a pass down the center of the field for a 20-yard completion to sustain Ravenwood’s winning drive, and junior Drew Crabtree kicked a 21-yard field goal with three seconds left to clinch a 16-14 victory at Independence.

Parson has kept in touch with Babalola through texts ever since he became the starter in Week 2.

“I learned a lot of things from him,” Babalola said. “He’s talked to me throughout this season, given me a lot of tips. I appreciate what he did at Ravenwood and what he’s done for me personally.”

“I’ve definitely learned in critical moments to be composed and not be too scared. I’ve been able to execute in situations.”

Babalola is 58-of-93 for 818 yards, seven TDs and three interceptions in six games. He broke out with 404 yards passing and three scores combined in wins over Smyrna and Overton in Weeks 3 and 4. He didn’t throw a pick until Week 5.

Against Independence, he threw an interception at the goal line in the first quarter, but finished 17-of-25 passing for 221 yards in Ravenwood’s comeback.

Ravenwood sophomore quarterback Femi Babalola

“He’s a guy who has a short memory. Things didn’t go his way some tonight, and I imagine he’d even say he made some bad decisions at times,” Hester said. “But then down the stretch he gave his team a chance to win the game.”

No play was more crucial than his throw to junior receiver Ben Hubbard on the final drive.

“He’s a chill guy, he’s never over-hyping himself,” said Hubbard, who caught 10 passes for 141 yards. “He keeps himself pretty collected.”

Ravenwood senior running back Carter Pace rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Independence senior receiver Brayden Needham rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Eagles (3-3, 1-1 Region 6-6A).

The Raptors (5-1, 2-0 Region 6-6A) are now positioned to potentially host a playoff game.

“A lot of things would have to fall into place. There’s a ton of parody (in the region),” Hester said. “But I do think going 2-0 is a big deal.”

