Mississippi State and Ole Miss have kickoff times in the new-look SEC. Here’s the slate

ESPN released the kickoff times for the entire 2024 SEC football schedule on Tuesday as part of a new rights agreement between the conference and ESPN.

All conference games will be aired exclusively on ABC or an ESPN network for the first time, according to the release. The kick times for weeks one through three were announced on May 30.

All games after week four have been slotted into four windows: early (11 a.m. CT to noon), afternoon (2:30 to 3:30 p.m.), night (6 to 8 p.m.) and flex (flexed between afternoon and night).

The exact game times will be determined no later than six days prior to kickoff.

This is the first SEC schedule featuring 16 teams with the official additions of Texas and Oklahoma coming on July 1 and the first that will not include divisional play — rather the top two conference records will meet in the SEC championship.

Ole Miss will have one guaranteed night game beyond Week 3, on Oct. 12 at LSU. The Rebels will have two flex games: at South Carolina on Oct. 5 and against Georgia at home on Nov. 9.

Mississippi State will also have just one guaranteed night game, at Tennessee on Nov. 9. The Bulldogs have two games in the flex window: first at Georgia on Oct. 12 and then at home against Texas A&M on Oct. 19.

Ole Miss schedule

Aug. 31 vs Furman 6 p.m. ESPN+/SECN+

Sept. 7 vs Middle Tennessee 3:15 p.m. SECN

Sept. 14 at Wake Forest 5:30 p.m. The CW

Sept. 21 vs Georgia Southern 6:45 p.m. SECN

Sept. 28 vs Kentucky 11 a.m.

Oct. 5 at South Carolina 2:30-7 p.m.

Oct. 12 at LSU 5-7 p.m.

Oct. 26 vs Oklahoma 11 a.m.-noon

Nov. 2 at Arkansas 11 a.m.-noon

Nov. 9 vs Georgia 2:30-7 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Florida 11 a.m. ABC or ESPN

Nov. 29 vs Mississippi State 2:30 p.m. ABC

Mississippi State schedule