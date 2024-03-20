Mississippi State, Ole Miss football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent for Bulldogs, Rebels

The SEC is sticking with eight conference games for the 2025 season, the conference announced Wednesday. The schedule for Mississippi State and Ole Miss football will feature a replica of the 2024 SEC schedule, but home and road assignments will be flipped.

MSU will play home contests against Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Georgia. That'll accompany a nonconference schedule featuring Arizona State, Alcorn State and Northern Illinois coming to Davis Wade Stadium.

Mississippi State's road foes will be Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida and Missouri. Southern Miss will be the Bulldogs' lone nonconference road game.

Ole Miss will play at Oklahoma, Georgia, Mississippi State and Kentucky while playing a nonconference road game against Southern California. Games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2025 will feature South Carolina, LSU, Arkansas and Florida. The Rebels' nonconference home foes will be The Citadel, Wake Forest and Tulane.

This year, Ole Miss is entering its fifth season with coach Lane Kiffin at the helm. Mississippi State is entering its first season under coach Jeff Lebby.

Mississippi State football's 2025 opponents

Aug. 30: at Southern Miss

Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State

Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State

Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois

TBD: vs. Texas

TBD: vs. Tennessee

TBD: vs. Ole Miss

TBD: vs. Georgia

TBD: at Arkansas

TBD: at Texas A&M

TBD: at Florida

TBD: at Missouri

Ole Miss football's 2025 opponents

Aug. 30: at USC

Sept. 6: vs. The Citadel

Sept. 13: vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 20: vs. Tulane

TBD: vs. South Carolina

TBD: vs. LSU

TBD: vs. Arkansas

TBD: vs. Florida

TBD: at Kentucky

TBD: at Oklahoma

TBD: at Georgia

TBD: at Mississippi State

