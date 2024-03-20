Mississippi State, Ole Miss football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent for Bulldogs, Rebels
The SEC is sticking with eight conference games for the 2025 season, the conference announced Wednesday. The schedule for Mississippi State and Ole Miss football will feature a replica of the 2024 SEC schedule, but home and road assignments will be flipped.
MSU will play home contests against Texas, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Georgia. That'll accompany a nonconference schedule featuring Arizona State, Alcorn State and Northern Illinois coming to Davis Wade Stadium.
Mississippi State's road foes will be Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida and Missouri. Southern Miss will be the Bulldogs' lone nonconference road game.
Ole Miss will play at Oklahoma, Georgia, Mississippi State and Kentucky while playing a nonconference road game against Southern California. Games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2025 will feature South Carolina, LSU, Arkansas and Florida. The Rebels' nonconference home foes will be The Citadel, Wake Forest and Tulane.
This year, Ole Miss is entering its fifth season with coach Lane Kiffin at the helm. Mississippi State is entering its first season under coach Jeff Lebby.
Mississippi State football's 2025 opponents
Aug. 30: at Southern Miss
Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State
Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State
Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois
TBD: vs. Texas
TBD: vs. Tennessee
TBD: vs. Ole Miss
TBD: vs. Georgia
TBD: at Arkansas
TBD: at Texas A&M
TBD: at Florida
TBD: at Missouri
Ole Miss football's 2025 opponents
Aug. 30: at USC
Sept. 6: vs. The Citadel
Sept. 13: vs. Wake Forest
Sept. 20: vs. Tulane
TBD: vs. South Carolina
TBD: vs. LSU
TBD: vs. Arkansas
TBD: vs. Florida
TBD: at Kentucky
TBD: at Oklahoma
TBD: at Georgia
TBD: at Mississippi State
