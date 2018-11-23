Mississippi State and Ole Miss brawl features punches, ejections and an overturned touchdown

Mississippi State and Ole Miss got into it during the Egg Bowl. (AP Photo)

Mississippi State and Ole Miss had a Thanksgiving to remember. Instead of coming together to have a friendly game of football on the holiday, the two teams fought like family members on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

A brawl broke out between both clubs during the Egg Bowl on Thursday. The entire incident took place as time expired in the third quarter.

They're handing out two pieces with a biscuit at the Egg Bowl pic.twitter.com/DQPOXYCZ3g — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) November 23, 2018





Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown appeared to score on a touchdown as the third quarter ended. That’s when the fighting started. While in the end zone, a Mississippi State player appeared to throw a punch at Brown. That ignited the brawl. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and cornerback Jamal Peters got into it. Peters ripped off Corral’s helmet and threw a punch during the fight.

After the dust settled, unsportsmanlike conduct was called on everyone. Yes, every single player was called for the penalty. Three players from Mississippi State were ejected following the brawl. Ole Miss lost defensive back C.J. Moore for his actions during the fight.

The brawl could wind up having significant implications for Mississippi State.

Stupid thing for Miss State is that the Bulldogs have another game to play and could face some suspensions. Rebels are done. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) November 23, 2018





Oh, and that touchdown … it didn’t even count. The refs determined Ole Miss snapped the ball too late. The touchdown that ignited the brawl never actually happened.

After all that, Mississippi State went on to win the game 35-3.

