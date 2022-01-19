Mississippi State men's basketball schedule adjustments set up busy February weekend

STARKVILLE — As the SEC attempts to reschedule any postponed games in a timely manner, the conference set up Mississippi State athletics for a jammed weekend in February.

The conference announced Wednesday that the Bulldogs' previously postponed Jan. 5 game against Missouri has been moved to Feb. 20, a Sunday, in Columbia, Missouri. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and air on SEC Network.

The switch sets up a day-night doubleheader with the Mississippi State women's team, playing at 2 p.m. against the Tigers on SEC Network+.

The men's basketball adjustment required another change, with the originally scheduled Feb. 19 game against Missouri moving a day earlier to Feb. 18, a Friday, in Starkville, tipping off at 6 p.m. from Humphrey Coliseum and airing on SEC Network+.

Moving that game to Friday makes Starkville a busy place to be, with the reigning national champion baseball program beginning the 2022 season on Feb. 18 at Dudy Noble Field against Long Beach State. The time for first pitch has yet to be announced.

