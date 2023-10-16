Mississippi State has had growing pains under Arnett

People around the Mississippi State program after Mike Leach’s tragic passing last December knew the 2023 football season would be a transition year.

They just didn’t know how big of a transition it would end up being.

The Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3) come into Saturday’s game in Fayetteville needing a shot in the arm, while Arkansas is in the same boat.

Mississippi State’s wins are over Southeastern Louisiana, Arizona in overtime and Western Michigan. They have lost to LSU, South Carolina and Alabama, with only the game against the Gamecocks being within a score.

Arnett’s team did get a bye over the weekend, which should play to its advantage, as Arkansas is coming off four straight conference losses away from home.

The last meeting between the teams in Fayetteville was a narrow 31-28 Hog victory, with the Bulldogs missing a field goal that would’ve sent the game to overtime.

MSU won last year’s game 40-17. KJ Jefferson was inactive, and neither Malik Hornsby nor Cade Fortin could do much for the Razorback offense.

