How Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett invoked Mike Leach's legacy at SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett took the podium Tuesday at the 2023 SEC Media Days with a necktie on and an opening statement in hand. The irony didn't go unnoticed as Arnett takes the helm following the death of Mike Leach who famously opposed both.

"I would like to acknowledge and mention that I have seen the graphic list in word count for every head coaches' opening statement last year at this event and coach Leach's was seven words," Arnett opened. "I've already said too much and combined with wearing a tie, I'm sure I've disappointed him a little bit here today. But in recognition of his tremendous impact and influence on not only the game of football but on myself, I'm going to do my best to keep this short and sweet."

Arnett came to Mississippi State in 2020 as Leach's defensive coordinator − a job he called one of the best for the position. With Leach giving him full reign over the defense, Arnett essentially served as a second head coach. Now that title actually belongs to him for the first time in his coaching career.

"I look at it as a blessing," Arnett said. "I got to spend three years under what, in my opinion, is a unanimous first ballot hall of famer."

Arnett's word choice was significant considering Leach's standing in the College Football Hall of Fame. Coaches are required to have a winning percentage above .600 to be inducted. Leach finished with a .596 mark.

"His fingerprints and his impact on the game of football are evident throughout, particularly offensive play, modern football," Arnett said.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State's Zach Arnett honors Mike Leach at SEC Media Days