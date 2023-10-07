What Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett said of Will Rogers, Jo'Quavious Marks injuries

Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett provided no update on the status of quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo'Quavious Marks after they were injured in Saturday's 41-28 win against Western Michigan.

"We'll get them back to the facility," Arnett said. "We'll do a thorough evaluation and obviously we'll know more when we talk on Monday. Those guys are warriors. They didn't want to come out. That's why I appreciate coaching guys like that."

Rogers exited the game in the fourth quarter after completing 16 of 22 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 11,964 career passing yards, which ranks third in SEC history. He's 1,202 yards away from Aaron Murray's conference record.

Marks was hurt in the second quarter and wore a walking boot on the sideline afterward.

Backup quarterback Mike Wright finished the game for MSU, though he played plenty before the injury. Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay has implemented various packages for Wright throughout the season. However, Wright saw extended action against WMU, including drives where he was the only quarterback to see the field.

Wright transferred to Starkville in the offseason after three seasons at Vanderbilt.

