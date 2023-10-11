Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett provides injury updates on Will Rogers, Jo'Quavious Marks

Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett didn't have much to say during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference when discussing injuries to key players such as quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo'Quavious Marks, wide receiver Justin Robinson, defensive lineman De'Monte Russell and running back Jeffery Pittman.

"Guys are doing good," Arnett said. "Same thing for our entire roster. We've played six straight games. We're utilizing this bye week. We've got a lot of guys who... are going to get nicks, bumps and bruises. We're maximizing this for those guys who have played a whole bunch of snaps, getting them rested and recuperated. We continue to evaluate them on a daily basis. Obviously, that'll go into next week before we determine anyone's final availability (against Arkansas)."

Marks was injured in the second quarter. He returned to the sideline in the second half with a walking boot. He ranks fourth in the SEC with 458 rushing yards.

Rogers was injured late in MSU's 41-28 win against Western Michigan last Saturday. Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) is in the midst of an open week before playing at Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) on Oct. 21 (11 a.m., ESPN).

Rogers has started all 32 games the last three seasons and started six of nine games as a freshman in 2020. He is a former three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, out of Brandon High School who sits 1,202 yards shy of the SEC's all-time passing record.

Arnett said he anticipates having freshman quarterback Chris Parson available in the second half of the season along with Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright who has been serving as Rogers' backup.

Parson comes from Brentwood, Tennessee. He was a four-star prospect out of Ravenwood High School and was the apparent leader of keeping MSU's signing class intact shortly after the death of former coach Mike Leach.

“Yeah, I’ve got total faith in Chris Parson," offense coordinator Kevin Barbay said last month when asked if Parson could play immediately if needed. "He’s a strong-armed kid that’s really invested in learning the offense."

Arnett also said freshman kicker Kyle Ferrie should be available again this season. Ferrie was, "rolled into" on a roughing the kicker penalty against Western Michigan. He returned to the sideline wearing a boot on his kicking (left) foot. MSU is currently limiting his reps, per Arnett.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Zach Arnett's injury update on Will Rogers