How Mississippi State football's Zach Arnett, Kevin Barbay took accountability vs. Arizona

STARKVILLE — Despite coming out victorious, Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay have been criticized for their work during last Saturday’s game against Arizona. Both have since taken accountability publicly.

Arnett mentioned in his postgame media conference that he didn’t have a good enough plan for the contest. He also said players overcame his coaching. On Monday, he went into more specifics.

Arizona got the ball late in the first quarter while trailing 14-0. The Wildcats put together a 19-play drive. However, it ended with safety Shawn Preston Jr. forcing a fumble that was returned 23 yards to the MSU 41-yard line. The Bulldogs had a chance to stretch the lead. Instead, Arnett asked Barbay to run some clock to give his defense a breather.

It ended with a missed 41-yard field goal. Arizona responded by scoring a touchdown just before halftime.

“If I can do that all over again, I would’ve told us to be super aggressive,” Arnett said. “You’ve got a chance to firmly take all the momentum in that game. You just caused a big play to prevent a score. … Yeah, your defense has to go back off really tired, but it’s worth the trade-off of the momentum and the three scores. I very poorly managed that situation.

“I’ll own up to the team and tell them it’s completely my mistake. I should’ve told the offense to be super aggressive. It’s the responsibility of the defense to go out and stop them no matter the situation, even if you’re coming off a (19-) play drive. I think I kind of sucked the air out of our sails a little bit right there. I’ve got to be accountable as the head coach.”

The conservative approach maintained, though. Mississippi State ran the ball 39 times. Senior quarterback Will Rogers had his fewest pass attempts (17) as a starter. Of his 13 completions, only three were for more than 15 yards. He attempted just nine passes in the second half and overtime.

With sophomore receiver Zavion Thomas back from injury, explosive attempts were expected. That wasn’t the case.

“I’m not oblivious to everybody’s opinions and stuff. I’m very critical of myself,” Barbay said Monday. “As I go back and review it, study myself and go, ‘Hey, where should you have done something different?’ I was probably too conservative in the second half and stuck with the run-game stuff.”

Among the surprises was backup quarterback and Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright playing just seven snaps after earning 11 in the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana, according to Pro Football Focus. Against the Lions, he had five rushing attempts for 95 yards. He had one attempt against the Wildcats for a loss of three yards.

His lack of success could have been due to Arizona selling out on the run when he was behind center. Through two games, he has yet to attempt a pass.

“We had some throws in for Mike that I just didn’t call,” Barbay said. “You’ll see some throws out of Mike in the future.”

Mississippi State (2-0) returns to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) to face No. 14 LSU (1-1).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Zach Arnett accountable against Arizona