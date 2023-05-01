Who are Mississippi State football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects? Here's a look

Mississippi State football has been well-represented in the NFL Draft recently, highlighted by cornerback Emmanuel Forbes getting selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round this year. He became the fifth MSU player taken in the first round in the last five years.

While the Bulldogs likely won’t add to that trend in 2024, there could be an intriguing draft class coming from Starkville depending on who declares after the 2023 season. Mississippi State has a plethora of talent capable of being selected in the latter parts of the draft. Depending on how players emerge in offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s offense, perhaps some can go earlier than expected.

Here’s an early look at Mississippi State’s top prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.

QB Will Rogers

The biggest question of the upcoming offseason will surround Rogers. Will he go pro or will he use his extra COVID-19 season and return for a fifth year?

If he elects to go with the former, it’ll be interesting to see where he falls. If teams believe his success was largely due to the Air Raid offense he played in, perhaps he goes on the third day or undrafted. However, if he thrives in Barbay’s offense and gets rid of the system quarterback label, perhaps he jumps to the first three rounds.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) gets away from Mississippi defensive end Tavius Robinson (95) as he runs for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Mississippi State won 24-22. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RB Jo’quavious Marks

At 5-foot-10, Marks won’t be the biggest running back in the 2024 draft class. However, his frame has noticeably grown already this offseason. Marks had 1,260 rushing yards in three seasons playing in former coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

With fellow running back Dillon Johnson now at Washington, Marks should carry the load for MSU in 2023. A big season could propel him up draft boards.

LB Nathaniel Watson

Watson finished second in the SEC with 114 tackles in 2022. When healthy, he’s been the key to new coach Zach Arnett’s defense. His speed doesn’t pop off the page, but another productive season should set Watson up for some NFL attention.

WR Lideatrick 'Tulu' Griffin

Nobody figures to have a bigger breakout season in 2023 than Griffin. Moving to slot receiver after an underwhelming stint in the Air Raid, Griffin will be a focal point of Barbay’s offense. Combined with his explosiveness on special teams, Griffin has a chance to make a big jump on draft boards.

DT Nathan Pickering

Pickering is a former four-star prospect who hasn’t had a breakout season. However, with Cameron Young taken by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Pickering figures to hold a bigger role this season.

DT Jaden Crumedy

Coming off an injury, Crumedy played in the final five games of the 2022 season and impressed. He recorded 15 tackles (five for loss) and two sacks. He played a key part, alongside Young, in slowing down a potent Ole Miss running game in an Egg Bowl win.

If his jump in 2022 is telling of what 2023 could bring, he’ll catch the attention of NFL executives.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Who are Mississippi State football's top 2024 NFL Draft prospects?