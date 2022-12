Mississippi State football's Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday for a "personal health issue," according to the MSU athletics. Leach's health issue led to him being transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Leach, 61, is in his third season with the Bulldogs and guided Mississippi State to a 24-22 victory over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 24.

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is "in charge of the MSU football team" until Leach's return, school president Mark E Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett said.

Statement from Mississippi State University on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: https://t.co/p0bcYJ1jUO — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 11, 2022

After the regular season, Leach told ESPN he had battled pneumonia throughout the season but was feeling better.

Sid Salter, chief communication officer at Mississippi State, told WLBT that any rumors suggesting the death of Leach "should be ignored."

"Coach Leach is a fighter, and he is battling," Salter told the TV station.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will face Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big 10) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 (11 a.m., ESPN) in Tampa, Florida.

Leach brought his Air Raid offense to Starkville in January 2020 and he's 19-17 in three seasons with Mississippi State.

Leach also coached at Texas Tech and Washington State before joining the Bulldogs. He has a 158-107 record in 21 seasons.

