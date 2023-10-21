Mississippi State football's Jo'Quavious Marks injured after touchdown vs Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. − Mississippi State football running back Jo'Quavious Marks sustained a left leg injury during Saturday's game at Arkansas. He scored a touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 7-3 early in the second quarter. He did not take the field for the remainder of the first half, but he returned in the second half.

He collected 29 rushing yards on eight attempts before the injury.

His left ankle was heavily taped, and he was expected to be limited, a source told the Clarion Ledger before the game.

Saturday's news comes after Marks was already uncertain to play following an injury suffered in Mississippi State's previous game − a win against Western Michigan on Oct. 7.

Marks entered the contest ranking seventh in the SEC with 458 rushing yards.

HOMECOMING: Mississippi State’s last Arkansas trip had Mike Leach wanting kicker tryouts. Bulldogs have Kyle Ferrie this time

MSU is already thin on offense. Senior quarterback Will Rogers was sidelined following a left shoulder injury sustained against the Broncos. Mike Wright, a former Vanderbilt transfer, stepped in to start.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Jo'Quavious Marks injured vs Arkansas