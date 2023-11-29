Mississippi State football's Jeff Lebby to retain DL coach David Turner on staff | Reports

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby is retaining defensive line coach David Turner on his first staff, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The news comes a day after wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis announced he was staying on staff as well.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay will not remain, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Lebby, who previously served as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator, said Monday he will call plays at MSU, though he does intend on hiring an offensive coordinator.

Turner began his third stint at MSU in January when he was added to Zach Arnett's staff. Following Arnett's firing on Nov. 13, it became unclear who would remain.

Turner is a staple at the position for MSU, having coached the Bulldogs defensive line from 2007-09 and again from 2013-15. His other Power Five stops include Georgia Tech (2022), Florida (2019-21), Texas A&M (2016-17), Kentucky (2010-12), Alabama (2006), Vanderbilt (2002-05), Minnesota (2001), Virginia (1997-2000), NC State (1995-96) and his first stint Kentucky (1993-94).

HOT BOARD: 5 early candidates for Jeff Lebby's defensive coordinator

During his time at Mississippi State, Turner has developed NFL talent along the defensive line, including Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Turner's salary was $460,000 this year, according to documents obtained by the Clarion Ledger.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby to retain DL coach David Turner