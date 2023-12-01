Mississippi State football's Jeff Lebby continues making changes to the offensive staff

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Jeff Lebby is expected to hire Arkansas' Cody Kennedy as his offensive line coach, according to a report from 247Sports. The news comes a day after ESPN reported North Texas offensive line coach Jon Cooper is also joining Lebby's staff along with Oklahoma senior offensive analyst Matt Holecek.

It's unclear what role Cooper will serve. Holecek's bio on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suggests he'll coach quarterbacks.

MSU will not be retaining defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt Brock, safeties coach Brett Dewhurst, running backs coach Tony Hughes, offensive line coach Will Friend, cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath and tight ends/tackles coach Mike Schmidt, according to multiple reports. Special teams coach Eric Mele also will be departing, he announced via X on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay also will not be retained. Lebby said he will call his own plays, but he does intend on hiring an offensive coordinator.

Wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis and defensive line coach David Turner announced via X that they're staying at Mississippi State.

Kennedy has spent the past three seasons at Arkansas. He was a 2021 Broyles Award semifinalist, which is annually awarded to the top assistant coach. His previous stops include Tulane and Southern Miss, among others.

Cooper spent one season at North Texas, but he holds ties to Lebby, who spent the previous two seasons as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator. Cooper was an analyst on OU's staff in 2022. He also coached tight ends at Central Florida (2018-2019) when Lebby was offensive coordinator there.

Holecek previously spent time with Lebby at Ole Miss before joining him at Oklahoma.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger.

