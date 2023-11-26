Mississippi State football's bowl streak officially ends after final slots filled

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football's 13-year bowl streak has come to an end. With 79 of 82 bowl slots filled and MSU sitting at fourth in the pecking order, the Bulldogs won't make a postseason appearance.

James Madison and Jacksonville State take priority in filling spots as the programs didn't earn automatic bids due to a transition from FCS to FBS. Minnesota, with a 5-7 record like MSU, takes the final spot due to its Academic Progress Rate.

The Golden Gophers had the top APR among five-win teams. Mississippi State was second.

The Bulldogs enter the offseason in the midst of a coaching change. Zach Arnett was fired on Nov. 13 despite being just 11 games into his tenure. Reports surfaced Saturday night that Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is being targeting as Arnett's replacement.

MOVING ON: Why should a football coach consider Mississippi State? Emotional Will Rogers explains

A coaching change typically includes an offseason roster overhaul. Quarterback Will Rogers has already shared his goodbye with MSU fans and is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal. The new staff will also have a busy month on the recruiting trail. MSU ranks last among 16 SEC teams in the upcoming class rankings.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football's bowl streak ends after final slots filled