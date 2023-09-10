Mississippi State football's best grade vs Arizona was a B for defense. Offense gets a D.

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has a perfect record, but Saturday’s win against Arizona was far from a clean performance.

The Bulldogs (2-0) squeaked by the Wildcats (1-1) for a 31-24 overtime win at Davis Wade Stadium. The game came down to an inch, with Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura coming up just short on a fourth down run in the lone overtime period.

Here’s how we graded MSU in the win.

Offense: D

When the defense generates four takeaways in the first half, the Bulldogs shouldn’t only lead by seven going into halftime. However, that was the case in Starkville.

Mississippi State’s passing attack couldn’t complement it effective running early on. The Bulldogs became predictable as the game progressed, forcing short drives to quickly force worn out defense back onto the field.

There is expected rust with MSU implementing a new offense, and that was evident early in the season opener. With three straight SEC games looming, Saturday needed to be a step forward. It didn’t feel that way.

Defense: B

When the Bulldogs defense was forcing turnovers, they were worthy of a perfect grade. However, once de Laura settled in, he started to tear apart the defense en route to 342 passing yards.

Arizona’s receivers were often open, particularly late in the game. The Wildcats’ tempo hurt the Bulldogs as the game progressed. With LSU and quarterback Jayden Daniels on deck, there is plenty to clean up.

Special teams: C+

Due to the defense forcing turnovers early, MSU’s special teams didn’t have a chance to take the field much. When it did, there was good and bad.

Freshman Kyle Ferrie missed his first career kick late in the first half to let Arizona grab momentum going into halftime. With UCLA transfer Nick Barr-Mira in uniform, appearing to be healthy and available, each miss for Ferrie will increase pressure. However, the freshman bounced back to hit from 36 yards out to give MSU a lead in the fourth quarter.

When the punt return team finally got a chance early in the second half, Zavion Thomas capitalized with a 25-yard return.

Coaching: C

The Bulldogs ran the ball 39 times. Backup quarterback and Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright accounted for one.

If offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay’s approach is going to be to pound the ball – which was fitting considering MSU’s success running it against Arizona – Wright needs to be more involved. That doesn’t mean he should be the starter over a veteran Rogers. But he cannot be assigned with standing on the sideline or coming in to hand it off.

Overall: C+

A win against a Pac-12 foe – and it being the first loss for a team from that conference this year – typically deserves a better grade. But MSU had chances to put the game away early and let Arizona linger.

