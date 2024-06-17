Mississippi State football's 6 new commitments bolster Jeff Lebby's 2025 recruiting class

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football started Friday with four commitments secured in the 2025 recruiting class. The Bulldogs, under first-year coach Jeff Lebby, more than doubled that number two days later.

With six additions from a big weekend of official visits, Mississippi State's class is up to 10 commitments. After entering the weekend outside the top 70 in class rankings, MSU is now at No. 56, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The action started Saturday when Derrion Horsley committed. The cornerback out of Sharpsburg, Georgia, is an unrated prospect.

Shortly after, Mississippi State got another commitment from a Georgia product. Athlete Stephen Miller is a three-star prospect out of Greensboro who holds offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, NC State and Tennessee, among others.

MSU’s third commitment Saturday was offensive tackle Josiah Clemons. He is also a three-star prospect coming from Clinton, Mississippi.

The fourth addition Saturday was Sekou Smith Jr. The three-star safety out of Miami holds offers from Arizona, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.

LaKendrick James announced his commitment via social media as Saturday night turned into Sunday morning. He is an unrated linebacker coming to MSU from Copiah-Lincoln Community College. James is a product of Shelby, Mississippi.

The final commitment came from Christopher Johnson on Sunday. The three-star defensive tackle is a product of Montgomery, Alabama, who holds offers from Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Tulane and Memphis, among others.

Mississippi State is entering its first season under Lebby after hiring him in November to replace fired coach Zach Arnett.

HOT TOPIC: Making the case for Mike Leach getting a College Football Hall of Fame eligibility exception

Here’s another look at who the Bulldogs added:

CB Derrion Horsely: Unrated

ATH Stephen Miller: three-star

OT Josiah Clemons: three-star

S Sekou Smith Jr.: three-star

LB LaKendrick James: unrated (junior college)

DT Christopher Johnson: three-star

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Jeff Lebby's 2025 recruiting class grows