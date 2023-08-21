Mississippi State football's 2023 depth chart predictions: Who starts for Zach Arnett?
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football transitioned Monday from preseason practices to its first mock game week. The new structure allows coach Zach Arnett's squad to get into a routine before next week's preparation for the season opener against Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.
With the shift comes a need for position battles to be settled. The main competition has come at safety with defensive coordinator Matt Brock having to replace experience at three positions. However, deeper down the depth chart more clarity is needed.
Who will be the backup running back for Jo'quavious Marks? Who will be the starting SAM linebacker? Who will be the top cornerback beside Decamerion Richardson?
Many of those questions will be answered in game week when MSU releases its official depth chart. Here is our projection of what that will look like.
Mississippi State football's projected depth chart offense
Quarterback
Will Rogers, Sr.
Mike Wright, Sr.
Running back
Jo’quavious Marks, Sr.
Simeon Price, R-So. OR Keyvone Lee, R-J.r
Y-Wide receiver
Lideatrick Griffin, Sr.
Creed Whittemore, Fr.
X-Wide receiver
Zavion Thomas, So.
Jaden Walley, Sr.
Z-Wide receiver
Justin Robinson, R-Jr.
Jordan Mosley, R-So.
Tight end
Geor’quarious Spivey, Gr.
Ryland Goede, Gr.
Left tackle
Kwatrivous Johnson, Gr.
Percy Lewis, Sr.
Left guard
Nick Jones, Sr.
Grant Jackson, R-Jr.
Center
Cole Smith, Gr.
Wesley Davis, R-Fr.
Right guard
Steven Losoya, R-Sr.
Jackson LaHue, R-Fr.
Right tackle
Kameron Jones, Gr.
Albert Reese, R-So.
Mississippi State football's projected depth chart defense
Defensive end
De’Monte Russell, Sr.
Deonte Anderson, So.
Defensive tackle
Jaden Crumedy, Gr.
Trevion Williams, R-Fr.
Nose guard
Nathan Pickering, Sr.
Kalvin Dinkins, R-Fr.
WILL linebacker
Jett Johnson, Gr.
DeShawn Page, Sr.
MIKE linebacker
Nathaniel Watson, Gr.
Nic Mitchell, So.
SAM linebacker
John Lewis, So. OR J.P. Purvis, Sr.
Cornerback
Decamerion Richardson, Sr.
Hunter Washington, R-So.
Cornerback
Esaias Furdge, Gr.
DeCarlos Nicholson, Sr.
Safety
Marcus Banks, Sr.
Chris Keys, R-Jr.
Safety
Corey Ellington, Jr.
Jordan Morant, R-Jr.
Bulldog safety
Shawn Preston, Gr.
Isaac Smith, Fr.
Mississippi State football's projected depth chart: Special teams
Kicker
Nicholas Barr-Mira, Sr.
Ethan Chang, Jr.
Punter
Keelan Crimmins, Fr.
Andrew Osteen, Gr.
Kicker returner
Lideatrick Griffin, Sr.
Zavion Thomas, So.
FRESH LOOK: Mississippi State football unveils throwback uniforms honoring 1998 season
Punt returner
Zavion Thomas, So.
Lideatrick Griffin, Sr.
Long snapper
Hayes Hammond, R-Jr.
Manuel Hillman, R-Jr.
Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football 2023 depth chart: Zach Arnett's starters