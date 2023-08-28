Mississippi State football Zach Arnett previews 2023 opener vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Mississippi State football opens its season on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. Coach Zach Arnett previewed the matchup on Monday.
Mississippi State football opens its season on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. Coach Zach Arnett previewed the matchup on Monday.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Kyler Murray remains on the PUP list and won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Isaiah Rodgers can apply for reinstatement to the league after the 2023 season.
"I'm not guessing he's gonna have his Thanksgiving dinner with us the night before that game."
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde provide their takeaways and thoughts from Week 0 of the college football season.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
The Cardinals' QB options aren't that great.
We'll pick the key stories and break them down. We'll find the best highlights and put them in one place.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus highlights some intriguing ADP movement now that preseason has come to an end.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights eight underrated running backs who could go off in 2023.
While the Aces-Liberty matchup will receive top billing to start the penultimate week of the season, there is plenty down the standings to watch out for as teams in the rest of the playoff positions shuffle around nightly.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
York missed half of his preseason field-goal attempts a year after the Browns drafted him in the fourth round.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
The US Open starts today. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a big MVP favorite most of the season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.