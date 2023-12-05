Mississippi State football WR Zavion Thomas to enter transfer portal

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football sophomore wide receiver Zavion Thomas plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

He appeared in 22 games across two seasons, collecting 42 receptions for 507 yards and a touchdown. Thomas, who came to MSU from Woodmere, Louisiana, also entered the transfer portal last year, though he elected to return to Mississippi State.

Thomas saw an increased role on offense this year, going from two receptions in 2022 to 40. As a freshman, he made his name on special teams.

Thomas was a freshman All-America punt returner after finishing second in the SEC with 13.47 yards per return. Kick returns are also in his arsenal, highlighted this year by a 94-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff in a loss at Texas A&M.

Thomas' departure comes amid a coaching change. Zach Arnett, who was promoted from defensive coordinator last December, was fired on Nov. 13 and replaced by former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby shortly after.

Thomas was a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, in the 2022 signing class out of John Ehret High School.

