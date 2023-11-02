What Mississippi State football wearing throwback jerseys means to Jackie Sherrill, 1998 SEC West champs

STARKVILLE — The interlocking MSU logo is more than a throwback look for Mississippi State football fans. It’s featured on cars driving down Highway 12, on polos of fans tailgating in The Junction and T-shirts of young fans getting their first taste of Davis Wade Stadium.

That’s because the 1998 MSU team is more than an SEC West-winning group.

It’s a team held on a pedestal within the athletic facilities and still celebrated around Starkville. It’s an era where the uniforms, logos and names – such as Wayne Madkin and Floyd "Pork Chop" Womack – are synonymous with words such as toughness and attitude.

For those supporting the maroon and white, 1998 wasn’t just another season.

“That year, to me, probably convinced the Mississippi State people that we could compete for championships,” former MSU athletics director Larry Templeton told the Clarion Ledger.

This week has been a chance to relive the feeling.

As the Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4 SEC) run out of the tunnel to face Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), they’ll be sporting a throwback look as part of a homecoming game honoring the 25-year anniversary of coach Jackie Sherrill’s 1998 team.

As store fronts around the city suggest, it’s a chance to, “Hail State like ’98.”

Why Jackie Sherrill was the perfect fit

When Templeton hired Sherrill, he got what he wanted. From 1982-88, Sherrill served as Texas A&M’s athletics director, meaning he understood matters from an administrative perspective. He also served as the football coach in that timespan and fulfilled what Templeton wanted in the locker room.

“The players loved him because he was a players’ coach,” Templeton said.

But to Sherrill, that label can be misleading.

“A true players’ coach is one that players at that time didn’t like because you made the players do things they didn’t want to do,” Sherrill said. “But you helped them accomplish things they never thought they could.”

As players matured, they understood Sherrill’s tactics. During bowl preparations, Sherrill told players they could go home after a practice or they could return the next day for an early practice before traveling to see their families. The players chose the latter, but the next morning, kicker Brian Hazelwood showed up late.

Sherrill said he treated all his players fairly, as if they were his kids. Hazelwood, a star kicker who made the game-winning field goal against Arkansas in 1998, was no exception.

After practice concluded, players again delayed their trips home. They wanted to see the disciplinary action headed Hazelwood’s way.

“By the time they graduated, they appreciated the things that I made them do because they knew that made them a winner,” Sherrill said.

How Jackie Sherrill got his players to believe

Backup quarterback Matt Wyatt knows it sounds like coach speak, but it’s the truth. The key to Mississippi State making it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game against Tennessee was Sherrill instilling belief they could do it – so much so that confidence grew after back-to-back conference losses against LSU and Kentucky.

“If we just show up and bring the lunch box and go to work every Saturday, don’t have the letdowns and we just do our jobs, we’re good enough to beat any of these teams,” Wyatt said of the team’s mentality. “That’s what happened the rest of the way.”

MSU won its next three games, starting with wins against Alabama and Arkansas. To cap the regular season and clinch the division, Mississippi State won on the road in the Egg Bowl, taking down Ole Miss 28-6.

Wyatt credits much of the success to Sherrill’s work in recruiting players that fit the locker room. With a collection of overlooked players from the Mississippi Delta and Jackson area combined with junior college products, MSU build an identity molded by an elite defense group.

“There were a lot of people saying that was the worst recruiting class we ever had,” Sherrill said. “But in fact, it was probably one of the best.”

What Mississippi State’s throwbacks symbolize

In the late 1990s, Scott Field – now known as Davis Wade Stadium – was a raucous environment. Although capacity was just over 40,000, the cowbells, which Sherrill says opposing teams often tried to get banned, made Starkville a hostile place to play.

“We had probably the best home atmosphere in the conference that year,” Wyatt said.

That environment is part of what the throwback uniforms represent.

Logos have become a hot topic around Mississippi State. The banner M has served as MSU’s primary logo, but since Zac Selmon was hired as AD, it’s started to fade away as the script State becomes more prominent.

However, as it pertains to the football program, many have argued the interlocking MSU featured on the throwback uniforms should be the go-to look. Wyatt agrees, as the logo represents the pinnacle of the program.

“Winning, period. That’s what I associate it with,” Wyatt said.

MOVING FORWARD: Why Zach Arnett believes Auburn loss won't linger for Mississippi State football vs Kentucky

“It associates with toughness and success,” Templeton added.

For first-year coach Zach Arnett and his players, donning the uniform comes with heavy responsibility.

“That should give us extra motivation,” linebacker Jett Johnson said. “A lot of those guys will be there, I’m sure. You want to put on a good show for them and move in the right direction.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: What 1998 jerseys represent for Bulldogs