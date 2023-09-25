Mississippi State football vs. Western Michigan: Kickoff time, TV channel announced

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football's game against Western Michigan at Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 7 will be at 11 a.m. The Week 6 matchup will air on SEC Network.

Mississippi State is 3-0 against MAC teams. This will be the program’s first matchup against the Broncos.

Western Michigan (1-3) has hit a rough patch since its season-opening win against Saint Francis. The Broncos have lost their last three, all coming on the road against Syracuse, Iowa and Toledo. They’ve been outscored 138-48 in that stretch.

Lance Taylor is in his first season at the helm after serving as Louisville’s offensive coordinator. He replaced Tim Lester who is now a senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers.

Western Michigan hosts Ball State on Saturday.

Mississippi State (2-2) has dropped back-to-back contests, losing 41-14 against LSU before a 37-30 loss at South Carolina. The Bulldogs are at risk of dropping below .500 with No. 11 Alabama coming to Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN).

MSU’s Zach Arnett is also a first-year head coach. He was promoted from defensive coordinator in December following Mike Leach’s death.

