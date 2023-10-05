Mississippi State football vs Western Michigan: Score prediction, scouting report

STARKVILLE — Amid the heart of SEC play, Mississippi State football finds itself with a get-it-right chance against MAC foe Western Michigan before an open week.

However, coach Zach Arnett and some veteran players aren’t viewing the game on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network) as a breeze. Mississippi State (2-3) has lost three straight games and has struggled on both sides of the ball. Western Michigan (2-3) is coming off a conference win against Ball State and its losses have come against quality foes such as Syracuse, Iowa and Toledo.

To assume a victory, MSU sixth-year linebacker Jett Johnson said, wouldn’t be fair to the Broncos.

“You’ve kind of got to approach week in and week out the same as if it’s a faceless opponent,” Johnson said Tuesday. “This is a really good team, actually. We’ve got to be on our Ps and Qs, as I always say.”

Mississippi State football offense vs. Western Michigan defense

It’s still unclear what MSU’s identity on offense is. The Bulldogs averaged 39 rushing attempts per game in the opening two matchups against Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona. They then attempted 22 rushes per contest against LSU and South Carolina before running it 35 times against Alabama.

If it’s an attempt at a balanced attack from offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, he’s not succeeding. The changes in numbers aren’t coming as a result of MSU having success in both attacks. Instead, one area of the offense is posting impressive numbers while the other isn’t.

With Will Rogers, a former Air Raid quarterback for the late Mike Leach, it may bode well to center on a pass-heavy attack. Saturday is a chance to find momentum in that area as Western Michigan has the No. 10-ranked passing defense in the MAC.

Mississippi State football defense vs. Western Michigan offense

The Broncos are averaging 8.5 points per contest in their two games against Power Five opponents. Mississippi State is allowing 35.5 points per contest in four games against Power Five teams.

Something has to give. For Arnett, a former defensive coordinator, it better be his unit stepping up.

Special teams

MSU should force more punts Saturday than in recent competition. That would give sophomore Zavion Thomas, who finished second in the SEC with 13.47 yards per punt return last season, a chance to make an explosive play.

Prediction

Mississippi State wins 35-17: The Bulldogs desperately need momentum going into the break. If Mississippi State is serious about not overlooking an opponent, the Bulldogs should roll against the Broncos. Otherwise, a long week awaits.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

