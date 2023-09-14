Mississippi State football vs LSU: Score prediction, scouting report vs. Jayden Daniels

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football beat LSU in 1999, but as the century turned, so did MSU's fate. LSU won 14 straight in the series from 2000 to 2013.

However, as the teams are set to meet at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) for the 117th time, the competition has been tighter in recent years. Since 2014, when Dak Prescott led MSU to a win in Baton Rouge, Mississippi State has won three times.

Even in defeat, the games have been tighter. Three of MSU’s past six losses to LSU have been by single digits. That doesn’t include last year’s game at Tiger Stadium, where Mississippi State was up 13-0 early and had a lead going into the fourth quarter before losing 31-16.

Zach Arnett is looking to become the second straight MSU coach to beat LSU in his first season (Mike Leach). To do so, the Bulldogs will need to slow down preseason All-SEC first-team quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Mississippi State defense vs. LSU offense

When LSU (1-1) started to find its groove against the Bulldogs last year, it was because Daniels started burning them with his legs. He finished with 210 yards and one touchdown passing, and 93 yards and a touchdown rushing.

MSU (1-1) has struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks in recent years, including in last week’s win against Arizona. Jayden de Laura threw for 342 yards and ran for another 44, which includes a scramble on the final play where MSU failed to tackle him in the backfield and he nearly extended the game on a fourth down.

Mississippi State offense vs. LSU defense

If MSU wins Saturday, it’ll be because of a much different offensive approach from last week. The Bulldogs ran it 39 times against Arizona, and they can have success running it as LSU has the SEC’s second-worst rushing defense.

However, LSU also has the worst passing defense in the conference. Those numbers are skewed with LSU having faced a quality Florida State team, but it’s clear a more balanced attack will be pivotal for Mississippi State.

A SPECIAL BOND: How Mississippi State football, Chi Omega brought Jett Johnson and his mom to Starkville

Special teams

LSU redshirt freshman Aaron Anderson is a former four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. His potential is evident, especially in the punt return game. However, after he muffed a punt against Florida State, it’s worth watching if the cowbells can force another error.

Prediction

LSU wins 30-24: It’ll be tight, but Daniels’ legs will prove crucial once again.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football score prediction vs. LSU: Week 3 matchup