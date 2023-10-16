Mississippi State football vs Auburn, Hugh Freeze: Kickoff time, how to watch announced

Mississippi State football's trip to Auburn on Oct. 28 will feature a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium will be on SEC Network.

MSU (3-3, 0-3 SEC) plays at Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). Auburn (3-3, 0-3) has lost its last three, including last week's game at LSU. Coach Hugh Freeze takes on his former team Ole Miss at home on Saturday before welcoming in Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have won their last two against the Tigers, with both games featuring dramatic endings. MSU, coached by the late Mike Leach, overcame a 28-3 deficit two years ago at Auburn to secure a 43-34 win. Last season, it was MSU letting a 24-3 lead slip away before winning in overtime.

The upcoming matchup in a rivalry played every year since 1954 features a pair of first-year coaches. Freeze was hired by Auburn in the offseason after previously serving as Liberty's head coach. MSU's Zach Arnett was given his first head coaching job in December after he was promoted from defensive coordinator following Leach's death.

During his five seasons at Ole Miss (2012-2016), Freeze was 3-2 in the Egg Bowl.

