Mississippi State football vs Arkansas: Kickoff time, how to watch announced

Mississippi State football will return from its open date this week to play at Arkansas on Oct. 21. Kickoff for that game will be at 11 a.m. CT with the game airing on ESPN.

MSU (3-3, 0-3 SEC) is coming off a 41-28 win against Western Michigan last Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Mississippi State after a rough start to SEC play.

The Bulldogs, who are dealing with injuries to numerous starters, will have four SEC games out of the off week. After facing Arkansas (2-4, 0-3), MSU stays on the road to face Auburn before returning home to play Kentucky. Mississippi State hits the road again the following week to play Texas A&M before closing the season in Starkville against Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

Arkansas is coming off its fourth straight loss after falling at Ole Miss last Saturday. The Razorbacks started a skid on Sept. 16 with a home loss against BYU. Defeats against LSU and Texas A&M followed before the trip to Oxford.

Coach Sam Pittman is in his fourth season at Arkansas and has had a winning record in each of the past two years. Zach Arnett is in his first season as MSU's head coach after serving as defensive coordinator for the late Mike Leach.

