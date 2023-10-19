Mississippi State football vs Arkansas: Score prediction, scouting report vs KJ Jefferson

STARKVILLE — Like most of the 3.43 million watching last week's matchup between Alabama and Arkansas, Mississippi State football defensive coordinator Matt Brock saw the play.

Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson was wrapped up by Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold well behind the line of scrimmage. They were spinning as Arnold tried to drag him down. Forward progress looked to be dying.

Then, the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Jeffersondecided he had enough. He pushed the 6-foot, 196-pound Arnold off like, as Alabama coach Nick Saban said, “a gnat on a cow’s ass.”

Jefferson broke away and completed a pass for 25 yards. Rest assured, Brock – as Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) prepares to face Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) – saw the play.

“He’s big,” Brock said. “He’s strong. He’s physical.”

On top of it, Jefferson is in his fifth year and has started 33 games.

“He’s been through the battles,” Brock said. “I have great respect for him.”

Mississippi State defense vs Arkansas offense

Jefferson comes from Sardis, Mississippi, where he was a four-star prospect out of North Panola High School. MSU fans know him well from his recruitment, but he hasn’t had many opportunities to play in front of the instate fateful.

Jefferson has only started one game against the Bulldogs. In 2021, he led Arkansas to a home win by completing 19-of-23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. Last season, Mississippi State beat Arkansas by 23 in Starkville with Jefferson sidelined.

He’ll have a chance to shine Saturday against an MSU defense ranking last in the SEC in completion percentage allowed. However, Arkansas will be without All-SEC running back Raheim Sanders who ran for 86 yards and had 49 receiving yards against MSU last year.

Mississippi State offense vs Arkansas defense

Due to the unknown status of MSU senior quarterback Will Rogers, it’s unclear what type of offense Arkansas can expect to face. With Rogers starting, Mississippi State has had 190 rushing attempts and 182 pass attempts this season.

However, in the 66 snaps backup Mike Wright has played, 53 have been running plays. Arnett said his offense will play to the strength of its personnel. If Wright is starting, expect a run-heavy attack.

Special teams

One of the highlights of the late Mike Leach’s tenure at MSU came in the Bulldogs’ last trip to Fayetteville.

Mississippi State saw two kickers combine for three missed field goals in a 31-28 loss. Afterward, Leach called for an open kicking tryout on MSU’s campus. Mississippi State has cleaned up its special teams since with its kickers making nine of 11 attempts this season.

Mississippi State score prediction vs Arkansas

Arkansas wins 31-20: With uncertainty at quarterback combined with struggles on defense, it’s hard to envision Mississippi State picking up a road SEC win.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

