Mississippi State football vs Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report in Zach Arnett's first season

STARKVILLE — Those who believe you can't let your opponent's best receiver beat you would have a tough time watching Mississippi State football the last two weeks.

South Carolina’s Xavier Legette and LSU’s Malik Nabers combined for 18 catches for 428 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The numbers would suggest Alabama’s Jermaine Burton could have a big outing Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium.

"(Burton) has tremendous speed,” MSU coach Zach Arnett said on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “…When you can run really fast and then when you can change directions well, that's a good foundation for a receiver."

Fittingly, he was later asked about his biggest concern with his struggling defense. Allowing explosive plays was his answer.

“The fastest way to lose on defense is giving up explosive plays for touchdowns,” Arnett said. “Usually if you make a team grind it out and have to string together long drives, they might do that a couple times in a game. It’s the big, explosive plays that usually get you beat.”

Mississippi State defense vs. Alabama offense

Burton has 10 catches for 237 yards in two games against Mississippi State. Combined with the arm talent of Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, a tough task awaits MSU defensive coordinator Matt Brock.

Milroe has thrown a pass of at least 48 yards in each of his three starts. Combined with his running ability, Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) will need significant improvement defensively.

MSU's opposing quarterbacks have combined to complete 49 of 57 passes (86%) for 655 yards the past two games.

Mississippi State offense vs. Alabama defense

MSU’s offense came to life in last Saturday’s loss at South Carolina. Like its opponents, the Bulldogs capitalized on big passes from senior quarterback Will Rogers.

Getting those openings in the secondary will be difficult against Alabama, ranked No. 11 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0) is allowing 203 passing yards per game. In the three games outside the loss to Texas, Alabama is averaging just 155 passing yards allowed.

Mississippi State likely will need to lean on running back Jo’Quavious Marks to help generate a balanced attack against a quality defense.

BROTHERLY LOVE: More than football for Preston brothers in Mississippi State vs Alabama

Special teams

A team usually needs a big play on special teams to pull off an upset. Keep an eye on MSU punt returner Zavion Thomas or kick returner Lideatrick Griffin to provide that spark.

Prediction

Alabama wins 31-10: It’s hard to pick against a streak dating back to 2007. Alabama coach Nick Saban has Mississippi State figured out.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

