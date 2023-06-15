Mississippi State football used AI in its 2024 SEC opponents reveal. The results have gone viral

STARKVILLE — What do a Florida Gator in jorts, a giant orange wearing Tennessee checkered pants and a Texas A&M thumb with legs all have in common? They’re featured in a Mississippi State football 2024 SEC opponents reveal graphic that has taken social media by storm.

It started with a 2-minute-11-second video where MSU’s director of creative design John Swinney receives a text from athletics director Zac Selmon asking if the graphic is ready. Realizing he doesn’t have much time to make it happen, Swinney elects to turn to artificial intelligence for help.

Texas A&M apparently has a new mascot according to Mississippi St 😂 https://t.co/jkpfY0nxgj pic.twitter.com/vXt1wABFOG — Tim England (@tengland_150) June 15, 2023

Swinney opens Abode Photoshop, selects a generic template of a football uniform and types in the school he needs.

The results were terrifying, hilarious and unpredictable. There’s an Arkansas Razorback with its gut stealing the show. There’s a Missouri Tiger looking prepared for a fight. Ole Miss is represented by a shark standing on two legs as is the bulldog from Georgia. Texas, which is set to join the SEC in 2024, has a longhorn wearing overalls with its hands on its hips.

Mississippi State football's graphic, which was made with the help of artificial intelligence, for the reveal of the 2024 SEC opponents.

The final graphic surpassed 1.5 million views on Twitter by Thursday morning.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: 2024 SEC opponents AI graphic goes viral