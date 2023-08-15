Mississippi State football unveils throwback uniforms honoring 1998 season

STARKVILLE — During the homecoming game against Kentucky on Nov. 4, Mississippi State football will honor the 25 year anniversary of the 1998 SEC West championship with a throwback uniform.

The fresh threads, which were revealed Tuesday, feature the interlocking MSU logo on the helmets, shoulders and pants. The front of the maroon jersey reads, "MISS. STATE" in white with the old SEC pennant logo on the right side of the chest.

The 1998 season remains the lone year Mississippi State won a division title. The Bulldogs, led by coach Jackie Sherrill in his fourth season, went 8-5 with a 6-2 record in conference play.

Mississippi State opened the season with a resounding 42-0 win against SEC foe Vanderbilt before splitting a pair of nonconference games. MSU returned to SEC play to beat South Carolina and Auburn before a win against East Tennessee State.

The Bulldogs' SEC losses came in back-to-back games against LSU and Kentucky. However, that was followed by a trio of season-defining wins. Mississippi State took down Alabama for the third straight season after losing the previous 15 matchups. Then, MSU took down a top 10 Arkansas team. The regular season was capped by an Egg Bowl win against rival Ole Miss.

Mississippi State lost 24-14 in the SEC title game against Tennessee before losing in the Cotton Bowl against Texas.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

